“Thank You For Standing By Me”, Governor Obaseki Praises Wife

Newly reelected Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, still basking in the lingering celebrations of his victory, has thanked his wife, Mrs Betsy Obaseki for having his back.

“Thank you my beautiful wife for being there for me, standing with me and giving me your full support. I am grateful and appreciate you”, the Governor tweeted on Tuesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sunday announced and declared the Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner of the just concluded Edo Gubernatorial election.

The victor, Obaseki in his final rally in Benin stated that with over 100 groups backing him, coupled with immense support of Edolites, that he is confident he will emerge victorious in the election.

Obaseki, in total secured 307,955 out of the total votes casted; as against his competitor, Ize-Iyamu who got 223,619 votes.

In total, 14 political parties all fielded their respective candidates to jostle for the Edo’s Governorship position.

The election was peaceful in most polling units, as little violence was reported.

Returning Officer of the commission, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh announced the entire election results from the 18 local government areas if the State.

