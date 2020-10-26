“That’s A Terrible Acting!” — Nigerians React To Fashola’s Camera Discovery At Scene Of Lekki Shooting | #EndSARS

On Sunday, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, discovered a hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.

Fashola led a Federal Government delegation at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the loss of lives and destruction of public and private assets in the violence that rocked the state last week.

The Minister noted that words are not enough to describe the level of destruction wreaked by the arsonists.

Some of those in the Federal Government’s entourage include Minister for Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister for Mines and Industries, Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of State for Health Olorunnibe Mamora; Minister for Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; and Minister of State for Niger Delta, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura.

Also, on the entourage for the inspection tour in the company of the press are some South-West Governors such as Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state; Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State; Seyi Makinde, Oyo State; and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State.

Fashola who discovered the camera during an on the spot assessment at the Lekki Toll Gate, subsequently, handed it over to Governor Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation.

The former Lagos State Governor said the camera must have been planted by some subversive elements prior to the reported shootings for ulterior motives.

While handing over the camera to Sanwo-Olu after picking it up with the aid of a handkerchief, Fashola said:

“I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”

However, Nigerians on Twitter have expressed reservations over the discovery.

They believe it’s just an act put up by government officials to cover up for the Massacre.

See below:

Since Agent Fashola Reddington discovered the mysterious CCTV camera at Lekki Toll Gate, he should be deployed to Sambisa to uncover the perpetrators. A National Hero!🙌 — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoissydeyhere) October 26, 2020

Please before they come out and lie about the camera they found, notice the direction the lens is facing and notice that the lens is closed. Meaning that that camera was not in use at the time it was dropped, not when it was picked

#CCTV#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality#fashola #Fajr pic.twitter.com/WEXjQ9Wl5n — The emotional man😥😭 (@0CauseOfJoy) October 26, 2020

NOBODY found the CCTV camera.Until Fashola came from Abuja.



Thank you ooh Special Agent Fasho. pic.twitter.com/IU3k6nxBko — Lolly Blaq (@osayeyen) October 26, 2020

I had second hand embarrassment for Babatunde Raji Fashola last night.

APC turned my favorite person in the entire party to a moron in the name of pulling Sherlock Holmes.

I mean, that toll gate was cleaned by Lawma, and even Arise TV has a clip where ‘iron condemn’ cleared up🤣 — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) October 26, 2020

LASG team were at Lekki toll to check the extent of damage, Arise TV & other reporters were at there as early as the morning after the #EndSARS massacre, LAWMA cleaned it up… Somehow, it’s Fashola (the investigator) who saw a strategically positioned camera 6 days after.

😂😂😂 — Series Abíọ́dún ☻ (@Engr_Series) October 26, 2020

I love Fashola ooo.. next time, daddy should look at the script very well before he acts. That’s a terrible acting. So no one saw that camera for days, not even lawma. Omo, they no rate us true true — Pamilerin (@UnclePamilerin) October 26, 2020

Fashola dey feel like CIA — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) October 26, 2020

Detective Fashola on the beat. Na only torchlight and notebook remain pic.twitter.com/ndVe8QbDcM — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) October 26, 2020