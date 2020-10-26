“That’s A Terrible Acting!” — Nigerians React To Fashola’s Camera Discovery At Scene Of Lekki Shooting | #EndSARS
On Sunday, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, discovered a hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.
Fashola led a Federal Government delegation at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the loss of lives and destruction of public and private assets in the violence that rocked the state last week.
The Minister noted that words are not enough to describe the level of destruction wreaked by the arsonists.
Some of those in the Federal Government’s entourage include Minister for Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister for Mines and Industries, Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of State for Health Olorunnibe Mamora; Minister for Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; and Minister of State for Niger Delta, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura.
Also, on the entourage for the inspection tour in the company of the press are some South-West Governors such as Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state; Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State; Seyi Makinde, Oyo State; and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State.
Fashola who discovered the camera during an on the spot assessment at the Lekki Toll Gate, subsequently, handed it over to Governor Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation.
The former Lagos State Governor said the camera must have been planted by some subversive elements prior to the reported shootings for ulterior motives.
While handing over the camera to Sanwo-Olu after picking it up with the aid of a handkerchief, Fashola said:
“I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”
However, Nigerians on Twitter have expressed reservations over the discovery.
They believe it’s just an act put up by government officials to cover up for the Massacre.
