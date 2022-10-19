The Best Apps for Sports Lovers

Whether you love football, or basketball is more your speed, if you’re a sports fan you want to know what’s going on with your favorite teams. Luckily, there are apps to help you stay up to date with leagues around the globe.

Betting has become a considerable part of the fan experience, and the following apps are especially useful for fans who love to get into the nitty gritty of statistics as they decide how to wager. That’s not all. Many of the biggest sportsbooks offer free bets to new customers, allowing them to learn the ropes without a huge investment.

Sports apps cover everything from breaking news and trade rumors to player stats, so you’ll always be current on the latest news. Keep reading to learn about some best apps for sports lovers.

Bleacher Report

Stay up to date with the latest happenings in basketball, football, mixed martial arts, hockey, and more with the Bleacher Report mobile app. The app has a user-friendly interface and many personalization options, making tracking your favorite teams, sports, and leagues easy.

Bleacher Report has been in the business of sports reporting for over a decade. With its comprehensive coverage of breaking news, power rankings and injury reports, you can find out about almost anything you can think of related to professional sports. With this app, you’ll also have access to the start times and game scores in the palm of your hand.

ESPN

ESPN is one of the biggest names in sports. Its mobile app lives up to the network’s reputation. The app is free to use and gives you access to up-to-the-minute scores, news, and video highlights from teams worldwide. If you subscribe to ESPN+, you’ll get to watch live events and the network’s shows on the app.

It also has on-demand news and videos, allowing you to watch shows and events on your schedule. Plus, you’ll get the ESPN expert analysis that’s hard to beat.

Yahoo Sports

A search engine may be the first thought that comes to mind when you think of Yahoo. However, the company is also well-known for its sports reporting. Yahoo Sports has one of the best free apps available and provides you with fast updates on sports leagues from around the world.

You’ll be able to keep up with live scores, stats, and news from your favorite teams. You can also watch selected programming live. Best of all, you can customize the app, making it even easier to track the teams and players you like best.

TheScore

When you want comprehensive coverage of your favorite teams, The Score is the app to turn to. The app covers sports in real-time, keeping you up to date on scores, player stats, and breaking news.

The dashboard is the first thing you see when you open the app, where you’ll instantly find the latest scores for the teams you follow. Moreover, it has a clean interface, making it easy to find the information you want. You can also enable push notifications to ensure you never miss an update. If you’re a social media user, you’ll also like the app’s option to add friends and participate in public and private group chats with other fans.

CBS Sports

If you love soccer, you’ll want to download this app. CBS Sports provides some of the best soccer coverage available from leagues around the world. That’s not all. You can personalize the app to receive updates on scores and stats from your favorite teams.

In addition to extensive soccer coverage, the app covers major sports like basketball, the NFL, college football, and baseball. It also has a fantasy football feature with player stats, game previews, and live scores. If you subscribe to the app’s premium service, you can stream the PGA Tour and NCAA basketball. You can also tune into CBS Sports Radio to listen to live events.