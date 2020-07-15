The Club Is Still On The Right Path Towards UCL Qualification – Solskjaer

Manchester United Football Club Manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has commended the attitude of the players, saying further that the objective of qualifying to the Uefa champions league is within reach.

The Manager, despite the setback suffered by the team on Monday, when they conceded a goal late in the game that made the game to end draw, was full of optimism for what the future holds for his team.

“If we work hard and win our remainder of games against Westham, Palace, and fellow UCL hopefuls Lieciester City Football Club, we can be sure of securing a place in the competition come next year”, he assured.

According to him, the players all know their respective roles in the coming game against Palace, confidence is still high and we really hope our preparation so far, is enough to get is the result.

“We have every reason to be proud of what we have collectively achieved as a team, bearing in mind that, we remain unbeaten in 18 straight matches in all competitions now. Its all about setting a standard and try remain consistent for the remainder of the campaign”, he said.

Manager Solskjaer further said that they will give their utmost best to ensure they get a place in the 2020/21 UCL campaign.