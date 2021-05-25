‘The Dead Cannot Bury the Dead’, Nnamdi Kanu Reacts to Buhari’s Absence at Ibrahim Attahiru’s Funeral

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘dead’ while making comments regarding the refusal of the President to attend the funeral ceremony of Ibrahim Attahiru, the former Chief of Army Staff who was killed in Plane Crash.

In his most recent podcast, Nnamdi Kanu referred to President Buhari as the dead, and says “The dead can’t bury the dead.” He ended that part by saying if the real President Buhari was alive, he would have attended the funeral.

He said: “A general died and a general didn’t attend his burial?” The dead can’t bury the dead. The real Buhari would have gone for the burial if only he was alive.”

Nnamdi Okwu Kanu is a British Nigerian Biafra political activist. He is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.The main aim of IPOB is to create an independent state for the people of old Eastern Region of Nigeria through an independent referendum.