The Deeply Problematic Issue Of Arguments That Pantami’s Statements Were Taken Out Of Context — Leena Hoffmann

A Nigerian female Author from the North, Leena Hoffmann, says it is problematic to argue that statements made by embattled minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, in support of terrorist groups, were taken out of context.

Pantami, and also a renowned Muslim cleric, expressed views sympathetic to groups such as al-Qaeda and Boko Haram.

In one sermon from the 2000s he said he considered al-Qaeda founder, Osama Bin Laden, a better Muslim than himself, and in another, he said he was happy when infidels were massacred.

Recordings of him expressing these views began circulating on social media last week, leading to calls for his resignation or sacking by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister attempted to renounce his past views at the weekend, telling a local newspaper that some of the comments were based on his “understanding of religious issues at the time” and that he has changed several positions “based on new evidence and maturity”.

But that has not stopped calls for his sacking or resignation with many using the #PantamiMustGo hashtag on Twitter to express concerns over his access to sensitive data as the minister of communications.

Pantami has also been defended under the #PantamiMustStay hashtag as the issue exposed the religious and ethnic lines in this multi-ethnic country.

“I want to go on the record on what I think this Pantami issue is symptomatic of and as I don’t have a blog, I’m doing this thread. I’m partly responding to how I think it is deeply problematic to argue that Pantami’s statements are taken out of context,” Leena wrote on Twitter.

I want to go on the record on what I think this Pantami issue is symptomatic of and as I don’t have a blog, I’m doing this thread. I’m partly responding to how I think it is deeply problematic to argue that Pantami’s statements are taken out of context — Leena Hoffmann (@LeenaHoffmann) April 23, 2021

First, it is incomplete to infer a contrast between Pantami and Muhammad Yusuf simply because they debated. Many have pointed out that Pantami also espoused Jihad implementation in Nigeria but through a gradualist approach (gyara) – he disagreed on the means not the end. — Leena Hoffmann (@LeenaHoffmann) April 23, 2021

and an honest and accountable government would show an appetite to do so transparently. — Leena Hoffmann (@LeenaHoffmann) April 23, 2021

He wasn’t a fringe voice in this restructuring, he was a forefront charismatic cleric and debater who indoctrinated and suffocated the critical thinking and development of a generation of Muslim youths. — Leena Hoffmann (@LeenaHoffmann) April 23, 2021

These views where not just prescriptive but punitive and have molded northern Nigeria into its present culturally closed, volatile and intolerant state. — Leena Hoffmann (@LeenaHoffmann) April 23, 2021

The evidence is overwhelming, from Sokoto to Borno, that nothing good or prosperous has come of this trend in northern Nigeria. I am going on the record to say these dots are connected. — Leena Hoffmann (@LeenaHoffmann) April 23, 2021