“The Desperation Of Sowore Is Shameful” — Nigerians Slam SaharaReporters’ Publisher For Allegedly Trying To Hijack #EndSARS Protest

The publisher of SaharaReporters, Yele Sowore has come under scrutiny, with many Nigerians accusing him of trying to use the online medium to hijack the ongoing EndSARS protest for his own political gain (RevolutionNow).

The hashtag #EndSARS, #EndSarsNow has continued to trend on Twitter as young people shared their stories, photos and videos that they allege show men in Nigeria police uniforms searching their cars and harassing them.

“Lmao! The desperation of Sowore is shameful. Baba thrives all he has to ruin every supposed activism that didn’t originate from him,” @Elcrucifixio tweeted.

@akeula_trendy wrote: “SAHARA REPORTERS ARE DEFAMERS, SOWORE IS A DESPERATE BEING, he is just disguising.. He wants to hijack the #EndSarsProtests but unfortunately, the protest doesn’t being to one person, the accolades belongs to the youth generally #EndSARS”

@iefamharris wrote: “Sahara reporters should be careful. We’ve seen so many misleading information in just a few days. Oga Sowore, how far? 🙄”

@AfamDeluxo wrote: “Lagos people, don’t allow these beret folks and Sowore hijack your protest. DON’T.”

@mrmacaronii: “Please don’t give Sahara Reporters any attention!!! Na Wayray dem be!! Dem dey disguise!! This movement cannot be hijacked by desperate People who are obsessed with being called heroes!! The true heroes are all Nigerian Youths fighting this fight for freedom!!! #EndSARS”

