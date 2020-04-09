FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello Expresses Delight Over Discharge Of 7 #COVID19 Patients

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello has expressed delight over the discharge of 7 COVID19 Patients in the Nation’s Capital.

According to the Minister in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @MuhdMusaBello, the seven of them were discharged from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital around 7pm on Tuesday, after their final tests results returned negative.

Malam Bello said efforts were being sustained to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining patients.

I am delighted to announce the successful treatment and discharge of seven (7) #COVID19 patients from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital around 7pm on Tuesday 7th April, 2020 after their final tests results returned negative. pic.twitter.com/Ir0GDmpQpR — Mal. Mohd Musa Bello (@MuhdMusaBello) April 8, 2020

I commend the dedicated and exceptional medical staff of the Teaching Hospital as well as those of the FCT Health & Human Services Secretariat for working closely to achieve this feat.



The first confirmed case of the pandemic of coronavirus disease in Nigeria was announced on 27 February 2020, when an Italian citizen in Lagos tested positive for the virus, caused by SARS-CoV-2.

On 9 March 2020, a second case of the virus was reported in Ewekoro, Ogun State, a Nigerian citizen who had contact with the Italian citizen.

BreakingTimes reports that the Nation’s Capital has so far recorded 54 confirmed cases.