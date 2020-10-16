“The Federal Government Is Trivialising The Demands By #EndSARS Protesters… WIKE

“The Federal Government is trivialising the demands by #EndSARS protesters…by directing State Governors to take charge of Tactical Commands of the Police” — WIKE

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike stated on Friday that the demands of thousands of Nigerian protesters are being taken for granted by the Federal Government.

Wike said this conclusion could be deduced from orders given by the Federal Government under president Muhammadu Buhari, for State governors to take charge of tactical command of the police.

Wike said State Governors cannot take charge of Tactical Commands because “they cannot employ or discipline anyone who errs.”

The Rivers governor revealed that the Police operate on a higher power than the state governor is allowed to wield.

“In Rivers State, we set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry that indicted SARS officers. Instead of the Police authorities punishing the indicted officers, they shielded them and even promoted one to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General,” he said.

Continuing, he added:

“Now the Federal Government wants us to set up another Commission of Inquiry when the report of the last one we set up was not implemented.

“I acted on intelligence to ensure that #EndSARS protest In Port Harcourt was not hijacked by miscreants.

“If I did not support it, I would not have addressed the protesters who are demanding a change in the way the Federal Government conducts the affairs of the country.”