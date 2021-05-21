The Federal Government Should Support Boko Haram 🙆🏿‍♂️ – APC Stalwart, Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba, a controversial Fulani supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked the Nigerian government to tactically support Boko Haram in their ongoing battle against the Islamic State in West Africa Province, ISWAP.

According to him, the ongoing war between the two terrorist groups is not a good news for Nigeria.

Adamu Garba opined that the Federal Government has two options before it ; either the federal government wait for both terrorist groups to destroy each other or the government tactically supports the lesser group to defeat the stronger group first.

Garba, a former presidential candidate akso state that ISWAP being more dangerous, it will be better to support Boko Haram to defeat them.

He finally stated that the worst thing the Federal Government can do is to sit back and do nothing.

