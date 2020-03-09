The God that Goodluck Jonathan kneels to pray to will vindicate him- Reno Omokri mocks Former Emir of Kano

Reno Omokri has reacted to the removal of Muhammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

In a post shared on his IG page, Reno mocked the former monarch who according to him, peddled lies against former President Goodluck Jonathan when he was in office. Reno’s post reads;

Last year, I said everyone who falsely accused former President Jonathan, would pay for it. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is a liar, and a most manipulative individual, who deliberately lied against ex President Jonathan, to forestall him and facilitate the election of General @muhammadubuhari. Well, he has his Buhari. Is he happy. He should find time to read Galatians 6:7-8. One by one, the God that Jonathan kneels to pray to will vindicate him!”.