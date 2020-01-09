The Governor of Kebbi state approves N428.4 million, pleads with lecturers to resume

The Governor of Kebbi state, Senator Atiku Bagudu of has approved N428.4 million for payment of outstanding Earned Academic Allowance to members of staff of the state-owned University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

The University staffs had embarked on an indefinite strike on December 17, 2019.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Hajiya Halima Dikko, in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, in a statement, said Governor Bagudu approved the payment of the Earned Academic Allowance to the academic and non-academic staff of the university.

The permanent secretary also appealed to the academic staff to appreciate the gesture by calling– off the ongoing strike.

She stated that, “The ongoing negotiations for the remaining outstanding demands will continue,”

They are demanding the full implementation of the 2018 Memorandum of Action signed between the state government, University Management, and the staff.

The MoA covers staff welfare, implementation and payment of promotion arrears, annual increments and arrears of Earned Academic Allowance and staff contributory pension.