The judgement was procured- APC’s David Lyon reacts to Supreme court annulling his election

APC’s David Lyon, has reacted to the Thursday February 13th ruling by the Suporeme court annulling his election as the governor-elect of Bayelsa state and instatement of PDP’s Duoye Diri as the new governor-elect of the state.
Addressing a press conference in the state this morning, Lyon described the judgement as a ”procured judgement”. He urged his supporters to remain calm.
Represented by the member representing Southern Ijaw federal constituency, Preye Oseke, the sacked APC governor-elect said:
“We are in shock. We as a party and as people of Bayelsa are rejecting the judgement completely. It is a procured judgement. While we have our respect for the revered justices, we believe that this is not the wish of Bayelsans. Again, we are calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission not to issue a certificate of return to the candidate of the PDP because he was unable to score the required 25 per cent in two-thirds of the local government areas.
As a party, we are law-abiding, our properties have been destroyed even in the midst of the judgement that came this morning. We are calling on all our supporters to remain calm while our leaders and stakeholders meet and come up with the next line of action. We believe the right thing will be done. The rule of law will be upheld.” he said