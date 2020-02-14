The judgement was procured- APC’s David Lyon reacts to Supreme court annulling his election

APC’s David Lyon, has reacted to the Thursday February 13th ruling by the Suporeme court annulling his election as the governor-elect of Bayelsa state and instatement of PDP’s Duoye Diri as the new governor-elect of the state.

Addressing a press conference in the state this morning, Lyon described the judgement as a ”procured judgement”. He urged his supporters to remain calm.

Represented by the member representing Southern Ijaw federal constituency, Preye Oseke, the sacked APC governor-elect said: