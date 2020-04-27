The Abba Kyari They All Want Us To Forget

Abba Kyari, the Chief of staff to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari died after contracting the global coronavirus pandemic.

Buhari’s office, announced in a statement that it regrets to announce the passage of Abba Kyari, who acted as a gatekeeper to the ruler.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020, the statement said.

Kyari, in his seventies, is the highest-profile person in Nigeria to be killed by a virus that has caused 1273 confirmed infections, with 40 deaths.

Just as shocking as his death was, stories of his uprightness & humility have filled Twitter, turning this VILLAIN into an ANGEL.

Below are some facts you probably didn’t know:

N300m contract scam/racketeering

#AngelAbbaKyari was accused by none other than his own relative (Bako Waziri Kyari) of collecting N29m+ to “facilitate” the award of a N300m contract

The man went on live radio to expose his upright, angelic uncle. He was detained by DSS for months without charge.

The EFCC officer, a DSP, who dared to open an investigation into the scam was also detained by DSS. He was later posted out of Abuja for his “over-diligence”

The Oyo Ita Affair

#AngelAbbaKyari was involved in another display of uprightness regarding a public altercation with the Former Head of Service, who claimed she warned them not to reinstate the wanted pension scandal fugitive, Abdulrasheed Maina.

She was eventually removed as HOS, with criminal charges of fraud shackled to her “sharp mouth” against an angel.

Reinstatement of a wanted pension scam fugitive, Abdulrasheed Maina

#AngelAbbaKyari shows his wonderful nature in this story. His spirit of “forgiveness” is worthy of praise and emulation by all humanity.

Despite written and verbal warnings, your friendly forgiving Angel actively supported the smuggling of a wanted fugitive and pension scam thief back into the country through back channels, reinstated him and even went as far as paying him all emoluments for the period he was on “corruption leave”.

$24billion NNPC contract. Kachukwu vs Baru+Kyari + Buhari

For daring to reveal the illegality perpetrated by Baru, the then NNPC GMD in the award of….wait for it…..24 billion dollars without due process, Kachukwu was quietly eased out as Minister of State for petroleum.

The creation of Vice President Academics position for PYO

During one of many foreign medical trips by Archangel Buhari, The VP had the temerity to believe he could actually apply the powers of his office as Vice President by appointing Mathew Saiyafa as DSS boss, after firing a senior member of the Aso Rock angelic Cabal, Lawal Daura.

PYO also thought that he could go ahead to confirm Walter Onnoghen as CJN. It didn’t take long for both cases to be undone, with both replaced by loyal angelic subjects like Tanko of the plane driver’s club

A new ministry was created to take away his VoterMoni, market sharing shindigs that made him the “starboy”, while a new council was created to whittle down his constitutional role as head of the Economic Council.

Nigerians aren’t even sure where the man is so they ask #WhereIsPYO

The Aisha Jubril imbroglio

AngelAbbaKyari really show this woman. Since Jubril came back from “The Abroad”, madam was even locked out of the presidential villa, thereby denying her free access to ZA OZZA ROOM & Jubril

Aisha even accused him of taking over her husband’s govt.

The N500m MTN scandal

Once again, your friendly neighborhood #AngelAbbaKyari was accused of collecting a bribe from MTN to help get the government to reduce its multi billion dollar regulatory fine. Baba deny am. The MTN fine was eventually reduced

No investigation till date.

So powerful was #SaintAbbaKyari that even the NSA (General Babagana Munguno) had to put it in writing that Kyari was usurping powers over & above his appointed office, including giving orders to The Service Chiefs, under the false pretext that they were from Buhari.

How these agents of revision now seek to feed the world with “tales by moonlight” accounts of “Saint” Abba Kyari’s good works os nothing short of a well scripted Hollywood blockbuster, designed to make “Fadeyi Oloro” into a born again hero.

Credit: @The_Seeker76