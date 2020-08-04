“The Law Reinforces Our Stamp Duty Revenue Collection Functions”– NIPOST

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has addressed the public in a brief statement on Tuesday, with regards to the ongoing disagreement between the Postal agency, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Recall that a tussle between the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS) escalated into a battle of words on social media.

This is coming as Board Chairman for NIPOST, Maimuna Abubakar, on Sunday sent up a plea against the FIRS, and alleging that said organization ‘stole’ NIPOST’s mandate, with reference to the production and sales of stamps.

“I am worried for NIPOST, having sleepless night because of NIPOST, we need the general public to come to our aid, FIRS stole our mandate. #justicefornipost.

FIRS are now selling stamps instead of buying from us ”, Mrs. Abubakar tweeted on Sunday.

Abubakar further alleged that NIPOST are the sole custodians of national stamps, and therefore, another agency printing and selling stamps is against the law of the land.

“FIRS did not only steal our stamps but also our ideas, what NIPOST had worked for since 2016, our documents, patent and sneaked everything into finance bill and tactically removed the name of NIPOST”, she said.

In response, FIRS issued a terse statement on Tuesday, referring to Maimuna Abubakar as a “privileged young lady”, while asserting that although NIPOST is a government parastatal established by Decree 41 of 1992 with the function to develop, promote, and provide adequate and efficiently co-ordinated postal services at reasonable rates, the FIRS is the sole agency charged with the responsibility of assessing, collecting, and accounting for all tax types including Stamp Duties.

NIPOST, in their latest rejoinder, said that the entirety of stamps functions, including the collection of revenue– both physical ( postage stamp) and electronic (Stamp Duty) transactions in all sectors of the Nigeria economy, was handed over to their Agency by Federal law.

They Said:

“We would like to appreciate the entire public for their concern over the lingering issues between us and our sister Agency FIRS

“For the purpose of clarity, NIPOST initiated the amendments of Stamp Duty in The Nigerian Postal Service Act CAP N127LFN 2004. The first public hearing which held in July 2017 was In June 2018 sent for consideration and assent by the Senate to the presidency.

“The office of the Accountant General Of The Federation via it’s circular, reference TRY/A4 and B4/2006 of 20/07/06 . Recognize the collection of Stamp Duty by NIPOST.

“Also the circular reference TRY/A12 and B12/2015 of 29/12/15 from the same office further strengthen the power of NIPOST to collect the revenue and extended it to both physical ( postage stamp) and electronic (Stamp Duty) transactions in all sectors of the Nigeria economy”.

Meanwhile, FIRS has accused NIPOST Board Chairman of failing to recognize the difference between Stamp duty and Postage stamps.

In their controversial statement, the FIRS said:

“We appreciate the general public for demonstrating deep knowledge of the difference between Stamp Duty and Postage Stamp. It is unfortunate that Mrs. Maimuna Abubakar, Chairperson of the NIPOST Board is yet to understand this.

“Our attention was drawn to the tweet by Mrs. Abubakar. Her indecorous tweet would not have deserved any response but for the sensitive nature of the issue at stake, which if not sensibly treated and promptly corrected would likely mislead the public.

“To be sure, NIPOST is a government parastatal established by Decree 41 of 1992 with the function to develop, promote, and provide adequate and efficiently co-ordinated postal services at reasonable rates.

“This function is clearly contrary to the claim by NIPOST over the administration of stamp duties in Nigeria.

On the other hand, the FIRS is the sole agency of got charged with the responsibility of assessing, collecting, and accounting for all tax types including Stamp Duties”.