The man ENYIOHA, a time for domestication of democratic dividends across board

Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, ENYIOHA, the Ihiala born politician, egalitarian, and frontline contender of the People’s Democratic Party ticket for the 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra State; whose campaign is anchored on the slogan Stronger-Together; ndi Anambra can have formidable and workable institutions we can boldly call our own.

ENYIOHA is a accomplished Manager people and resources, entrepreneur, business mogul, and a leader per excellence; whose wealth of experience would greatly transform the socioeconomic and political space of our dear State.

His super sense of style will unarguably activate the soft power of Anambra State as a destination hub for tourists across the globe.

His campaign is solely anchored on development, institutional rehabilitation, and reformations. No wonder, often times he has emphatically stated that his intent is not for self gains or personal aggrandizement for the office of the Executive Governor of the State; rather, he is driven by the passion to ensure maximum and judicious use of the taxpayers funds and revenue from the Federal allocation and other credible financing models to proffer feasible solutions for Ndi Anambra in the areas of infrastructural and human capital development.

We will implore all party delegates, stakeholders, the State working committee of our great party that ENYIOHA is a loyal and dedicated party member who has judiciously served the party in different capacities hitherto.

Therefore, the time has come for us to collectively take the bold step and support competence, integrity, financial prudence, and accountability; which are great virtues found in ENYIOHA.

Any sort of inducement should be outrightly rejected. Let’s foster a fair playing ground to all aspiring to change the current narrative in our State through the platform of our great party, the PDP.

Lastly, we anticipate a primary election devoid of acrimony, illegality, political intolerance, and rascality; which might have a negative effect on our chances of securing AGU AWKA for the People’s Democratic Party.