Prime Minsiter Imran Khan to Address the Nation Today

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today. The prime minister address to the nation was to be the last night, which was postponed at the last minute.

Federal Minister for Home Affairs Sheikh Rashid said that a meeting of National Security Committee held this afternoon. The visit to Lahore has been canceled due to the meeting. While the Prime Minister can address the nation at any time this evening.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has also spoken about the Prime Minister’s address to the nation. Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on a social networking site Twitter that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the nation tonight.