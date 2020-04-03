The National Testing Capacity is Now at 1,500 a Day—Health Minister

The Minister for Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire during a briefing of the Presidential task force on Covid19 reported that the National testing Capacity is now at 1,500 per day

Ehanire applauded and praised all health workers and first responders who have devoted their time and energy during this Pandemic.

The Minister also revealed that they have put in more efforts to reach out to suspected cases, stating the 71% of 6000 persons have been traced and tested.

“With the expanded national case definition and addition of two new laboratories to test for COVID-19 in Ibadan and Ebonyi States, the national testing capacity is now at 1,500 a day. I applaud all our health workers and emergency responders in this critical time.” The Minster said