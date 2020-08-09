“The Proudest Moment Of My Managerial Career Would Be To Win The Europa League” – Solskjaer

Manchester United’s head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the proudest moment of his career would be for the club to win the Europa League Title.

The club having made it to the quarter-final by defeating LASK, will be hoping to replicate such when they travel to Germany on Sunday to get set for Monday’s much anticipated clash with Danish outfit FC Copenhagen.

Solskjaer said as a manager, he is anticipating every games before they even come. “My dream is to win this competition, and it would be the proudest moment of my career as a player and coach”, he said.

He said, “I am at a wonderful club, who has shown nothing but love to me from my playing days. I owe my career to the club, and that is why I want to win the Europa Competition for the club.

“Together, we have a plan and the plan is to win something prestigious for the club and its fans. We are sure making progress, this season saw us reach the semifinals of the League Cup and the FA Cup.

“I can sense the desire, hunger and the passion in the squad, as they look to pave more way in the club’s history by winning the Europa League come August 21”, he noted.