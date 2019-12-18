The ruler Muhammadu Buhari swears in Chris Ngige’s wife, eight others as permanent secretaries

The ruler Muhammadu Buhari today Wednesday December 18th, swore in nine permanent secretaries to their ministries. Amongst the new permanent secretaries was Evelyn Ngige, wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment. The new permanent secretaries have been appointed to their different ministries.

The newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries include:

Mr Hassan Musa

Mr Aliyu Ahmed

Mrs Olusola Idowu

Mr David Andrew

Mr Umar Tijanni

Dr Nasir Gwarzo

Mr Nebeolisa Anako

Mr Tope Fashedemi

Mrs Evelyn Ngige (wife to the Minister of Labour and Employment)

The ruler Muhammadu Buhari presided over the ceremonies earlier before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.