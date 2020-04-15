‘The Scariest Day of My Life’ — U.S President Trump

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has revealed the scariest day of his life.

The controversial Billionaire businessman said that he was very scared the day, a month ago, his team told him after a meeting, that there was shortage of ventilators for COVID-19 patients in his country.

Back then, in March, the reported shortage in ventilators was as much as hundreds of thousands, and there was need for 130,000 ventilators, he revealed.

Donald Trump has promised that under his administration, a federal ventilator reserve will be built for futuristic purposes such as emergencies of this sort.

He said this year will see the manufacturing of 200,000 ventilators by the ‘Dynamic Ventilator Reserve’ Public-Private Partnership.

Whilst blaming previous administration for the shortage of ventilators, he said the scary situation forced them to swing into action which includes signing into law, A Defense Production Act which allows private companies to manufacture ventilators.