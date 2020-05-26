The Siemens Power Deal: Controversial N781Billion Fraud Or Fully Fledged National Interest?

We recall in July 22 2019, that the Nigerian Government signed a 6 year deal with the German Energy Company Siemens on “ The Nigeria Electrification Road Map” which will result in generation, transmission and distribution of at least 25,000 megawatts of electricity in the country by 2025.

The Late Chief Of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari and the Minister Of Power , Mr Saleh Mamman met with Siemens officials in Germany in March 2020 in furtherance of the deal signed in 2019 to discuss issues relating to the Nigerian power sector .

The development was lauded as positive, with the hopes of many Nigerians raised, as the country has experienced a dearth of basic power provisions in years past.

However, arguments have come to light which bring unavoidable questions to light about President Buhari’s dictatorial tendencies, as liberals have placed fingers on the fact that President Buhari acted almost solely alone in this decision, absenting the National Assembly from the taking of such a crucial decision.

Now people wonder: positive decision with the people in mind, or hidden, embezzling agenda?

Mallam Abba Kyari was later diagnosed with the deadly corona virus few days after his return from Germany, close associates say he contracted the virus on the one week working visit to Germany.

Former Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President — Late Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)— Boss Mustapha, Minister Of Power— Sale Mamma, and Former Managing Director Of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)— Usman Gur Mohammed have had their names mentioned in connection to an alleged N781Billion Siemens scandal which has raised eyebrows leading to calls by concerned Nigerians and stakeholders for proper accountability.

The question posed now is this: Why was the National Assembly not involved if the deal is as transparent as earlier reported?

This sentiment was brought to the fore by the Nigerian National Council of Statesmen, whose brief statement reads:

N781 BILLION ABBA KYARI/SIEMENS POWER SCANDAL.

Role call:

1.Abba Kyari, now late.

2.Boss Mustapha/ SGF

3.Sale Mamman/ Minister of Power

TCN MD/ Usman Gur Mohammed’/ sacked: only?

“Enter the Chief of Staff,Ibrahim Gambari,who is either challenging the Criminalities alleged

Or trying to CONTROL it to cut his personal interest.

All Northerners!

It is now obvious that this German power mission embarked by Abba Kyari at a critical imminent pandemic

“Was not for National interest but self-serving.

It is obvious the National Assembly did not have influence or failed to have, over this “project”.

“That underlined why the Minister of Foreign Affairs or Power who should have taken this mission on behalf of the Nation;

Were prevented from. And,With the Vice President Prof. Osinbanjo frozen.

“If only one Foreign mission

Or project mission embarked by Abba Kyari gave him and his “company” some N781 BILLION “Returns

“We demand a profiling of ALL the Business Missions he has undertaken,their values and payments made and to whom/ for what.

“We also demand the immediate prosecution of the sacked TCN MD Usman Gur Mohammed’.To recover the alleged stolen funds.

If such high profile huge sums of monies are being stolen under an administration supposedly fighting Corruption

A senate/House of Reps will need to execute a Public hearing to unravel these series of heists.

@Council of Statesmen.

The above statement, as is evident, is simply signed “Council Of Statesmen”.

Assertive Accusations Or Mired In Mystery?

However, in light of these accusations, there are no strong backings to these claims by the National Council of Statesmen, as the Public Procurement Act of 2007 is in line with the President’s actions.

President Buhari’s failure to include the National Assembly, while arguably morally negligible, cannot be kicked against by law. The Siemens deal has been heavily lauded as a welcome development, and was heavily publicized.

According to an April 28 letter from the office of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning to the Ministry of Power, the Finance Ministry was set to pay from the Signature Bonus Account the negotiated sum of 15,206,166 euros (offshore works) and N1.7billion (onshore works) which has been approved as Nigeria’s 15 percent counterpart funding for the concessionary loan. Therefore the finances were transparent, and acknowledged by the Ministry of Finance.

The President has further appointed a DG.

The director-general of the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh, was also involved in the deal, and the Siemens roadmap is a workshop facilitated by Siemens in October with the collaboration of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the TCN.

To add to the evidence against the NCS’s claim,

the then Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, had said the proposal was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that he submitted to FEC.

However, the Council of Statesmen cannot be discredited totally, as they have asked deep, probing questions concerning profiling of the Business trips and missions the former Chief Of Staff had taken, their values, payments made to whom and reasons for all projects, as these were mostly made without much publicity.

Furthermore, the demands for “the immediate prosecution of the sacked TCN MD Usman Gur Mohammed’, to recover all alleged stolen funds”, while not solidly proven, cannot be overlooked.