“The Story Is 100% False” — Buhari’s Aide Denies Being Appointed Manager Of DPR

Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, has debunked reports that he has been appointed as a manager of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

An online news blog (Not TheBreakingTimes), on Monday reported that President Buhari silently appointed Ahmad to manage the DPR.

Racting to the development, Ahmad in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad, said the report was false.

“A friend sent me a link to a concocted story from an online news blog that the President has quietly appointed me as a manager of the DPR, Department of Petroleum Resources, for those who want to know the truth, the story is 100% FALSE. I am not a staff of the DPR,” the presidential aide wrote.

In another post, he said, “I don’t even know where DPR office is, the only thing I know it is in Lagos. That’s all.”