The story of a transformed life

Pastor Tony Rapu is a well known and respected Clergyman who has impacted the lives of several young people who were hitherto street kids.

Of particular interest is the story of Solomon Michael, a street kid, who was picked up by the Pastor a few years back and put under his care. His life changing story has gone viral.

‘Shanawole’ as he was called back then was a notorious thug and junkie who was rescued by the philanthropist Pastor and placed under rehabilitation.

Today ‘Shanawole’ Solomon Michael has been transformed from a street urchin to a youth Pastor.

Pastor Tony has been known to consistently turn the stories of lots of young street kids to success stories and today ‘Shanawole’ Solomon Michael’s is no different.