The Truth Behind Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Proposed Cancelation Of Pensions To Tinubu, Fashola And Ambode — ‘Concerned Lagosians’

A group known as ‘Concerned Largosians’ has revealed the “truth” behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Asiwaju cancelation of pension pwyments to ex-governors; Bola Tinubu, Akinwunmi Ambode and Babatude Fashola.

Former lagos state governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi, disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @BOGbadamosi, on Tuesday.

**The Truth behind Sanwo Olu's proposed cancellation of pension payments to Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode*



Sanwoolu must tell Lagosians the truth behind the proposed cancellation of former Governors’ pensions instead of presenting it like an altruistic action …. — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) November 10, 2020

3. This means that private and public sector workers can only be paid pensions from the funds they contributed while in active pensionable work.



4. The salaries of Governors and their deputies are not subjected to pension deductions, their own pensions can only be fixed by the — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) November 10, 2020

6. When Lagos State wanted to issue Bonds to raise N100billion from the Capital Market in Jan 2020, the Nigeria Pension Commission disqualified the Bond from accessing pension monies in custody of the PFAs. — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) November 10, 2020

9. Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, in a suit filed by SERAP in 2017, in judgement last year December ordered that the Attorney General of the federation to challenge the legality of the pension payments to ex-governors and their deputies. — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) November 10, 2020

11. Lagos State intends to borrow additional huge sums of money from the Capital Market again, but it must cancel the illegal payments to governors/deputies by revoking Ex Governors Pension Law in order for PENCOM to qualify it's new borrowing for PFAs' investments. — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) November 10, 2020

According to the information available at the website of the Debt Management Office, about 26 states that have established pension laws for their ex-governors owe a total of N3,920,194,580,284.72 (about N4tn), comprising N2,906,789,725,341.46 domestic debt and $3,311,780,571.71 (N1,013,404,854,943.26) foreign debts as of June 30, 2019.

Lagos state created in 1967, has been governed by 14 ex governors.

However details of the implementation of of the new policy was still sketchy as at the time of filling this report.