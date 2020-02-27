The wicked people in Nigeria don’t want to die — Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe, senate minority leader, says the wicked people in the country do not want to die but Nigeria keeps losing the good ones.

Abaribe said this on Wednesday at a valedictory session held in honour of the late Ignatius Longjan, senator who represented Plateau south.

Longjan died on February 10 in Abuja. He was 75.

The minority leader described Longjan as a “peace builder and a very good person.”

“A few days ago we were here doing this same thing, a valedictory for one of our colleagues. The question we always ask, Mr President is, why are we losing the good ones?” he asked.

“All the wicked people are in this country, they don’t die. It is the good ones that go. And so today, we commiserate with the wife and children and the people that he represents and of course the diplomatic community from where he came and Nigerians in general.”

On his part, Gabriel Suswam, senator representing Benue north-east, asked Nigerians to pray for God to take away the bad people from the country.

“The two major religions should pray so that the Almighty God does not continue to take the good people away. Let Him be taking the bad ones as well,” he said.

“Senator Longjan was a consummate gentleman. It is very sad he has gone to meet our Lord.

“But we should pray seriously that under no circumstances until the end of the next three years that we should not come here to pay tribute again because it is not right that our people have sent us to come and speak on their behalf and every time we are here paying tributes that somebody has left.”