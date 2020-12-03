There Is Likelihood Of Terrorism Persisting In Nigeria For Another 20 Years – Buratai

By Seun Adeuyi

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, has projected that insurgency and terrorism may continue in Nigeria for another 20 years.

Buratai, who made the remark on his verified Facebook handle few days after Boko Haram massacred rice farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State, noted that Nigerians generally misunderstand what insurgency and terrorism mean.

The Army boss wrote, “There is general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

“Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility.”

It would be recalled that the insurgents had beheaded about 110 rice farmers in Borno last week Saturday.

They tied up the victims and slit their throats, the local government said.

In addition to the 110 people who died in the ambush, many others were wounded, said Edward Kallon, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria. Several women were kidnapped, he added.

Kallon said, “The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year.”

Boko Haram has killed more than 30,000 people since 2009 and continues to stage regular attacks across Borno. Millions have been forced from their homes. The violence didn’t stop after Buhari declared the group “technically defeated.”