There Is Need To Embrace The Concept Of eGovernment – NAHCO Chairman

By Adejumo Enock

The Chairman, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company and Managing Director, GMT Energy Dr. Seinde Oladapo said there is need to embrace the concept of eGovernment.

He disclosed this on Tuesday at the Nigeria eGovernment Summit 2020, titled: “COVID-19; Impetus for Accelerated eGovernment Adoption” in Lagos State.

The Chairman said the need to embrace eGovernment concept was the use of tools and system made possible by Information Communication Technology to provide better public services to citizens and businesses.

Seinde said, “this year would have been worse if we did not have technology, Business is unusual because we had technological support. We could work from home carry out most of our banking and business transactions online.

While speaking, the Managing Director noted that effective eGovernment involves rethinking organizations, processes and changing behaviour so that public services are delivered in a more efficient way to the people who need them.

Oladapo added that, “If implemented well, eGovernment enables all citizens, enterprise and organizations to carry out their business with government more easily, quickly and at lower cost

In Conclusion, he explained that the government loses more money every year as they delay in the roll-out and adoption of technology as a business enabler, stressing that the government could actually generate large amount of revenue through technology adoption.