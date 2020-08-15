“There Is Nothing To Worry About”— Lagos State Films Censor Board Assures Stakeholders

In view of what the Agency termed ‘misgivings in certain quarters’ about the proposed registrations of contents by stakeholders in the entertainment industry, the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB), has assured stakeholders that there is nothing to be anxious about.

A statement released Friday and signed by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Dele Balogun, stressed that the initiative is not a stand-alone policy, but an all-embracing plan designed to resolve all current challenges facing the entertainment industry.

He explained that the sector faces challenges of piracy, effective distribution, production, funding, Guilds and Associations’ discipline, adding that the initiative also encompasses mass job creation, profitable investments and accelerated development of rural areas.

“The State government, through the Board, plans to rejuvenate the industry and ensure it is duly empowered to function and regularly contribute to the creative and economic well-being of the stakeholders, the investors and the general public”, Balogun asserted.

While noting that the initiative is being perfected alongside wide consultation of the entire spectrum of the industry, the Executive Secretary called on all stakeholders to await the Board’s comprehensive new policy and not pre-judge based on the “contents registration” alone.