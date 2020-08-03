There May Never Be An Extreme, Effective Solution To The #COVID19 Virus – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO), has cautioned that a simple and extremely effective solution for the new coronavirus may not be actualized, in spite of speediness to discover efficient vaccines.
WHO charged the government and citizenry to continue doing the needful like wearing face masks in public, keeping physical distance intact, conducting body tests when required. “Although there exists no direct and simple solution to the pandemic yet and there never may be”.
WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that it will be helpful if more vaccines could be created, so as to help prevent people from getting infected with the virus.
“At the moment, stopping outbreaks is now contingent upon foundation of public health and control of diseases, all has to be done”, he said.
Since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, a tally coming from official sources gathered by AFP, explained that the novel coronavirus has killed about 690,000 people, and at the same time, about 18.1million persons have been infected since December last year.
Director Tedros said that the United Nation’s health agency before now sent an epidemiologist on July 10 to Beijing to take a progressive step into the planned enquiry of how the virus made its way into humans.
“The assembled team from WHO, has gone and have completed their proposed mission of laying foundation for further investigation into identifying the Genesis of the virus”, he stated.
“WHO and Chinese professionals has compiled the reference to be used in the study and programme of how they are going to work, stating also that evidences and theory gotten from the work will do a lot to help further studies that will be conducted in future.
Chinese officials however stated that the virus came out from a market in the city, where live and wild animals are bought from.