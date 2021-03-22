There Shall Be Peace In Nigeria Again — Irabor

The military would enhance its kinetic operations in dealing with the prevailing security challenges confronting the nation, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, has assured.

Irabor spoke at a One-Day National Defence and Security Summit with the theme: “Promoting Kinetic Operations as a major Plank for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency in Nigeria” in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria are committed to ensuring the return of peace to different parts of the country being confronted by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of security challenge.

The CDS said that defence and security were universally considered as common, but existential values that affect the entire nation.

Irabor said the the summit would seek to discuss how to promote kinetic operations by leaders and eminent personalities in the Nigerian society who would contribute their narratives towards addressing the security challenges.

He said it was no longer news that the nation experiences a wide range of national security threats including terrorism, insurgency, farmers/herders conflict, ethno-religious conflicts, kidnapping and banditry.

The CDS said that the threats had posed immediate and present danger to the corporate existence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity, stability and sustainable development of the nation.

He said that the military had restrategised to implement the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari, for action to immediately stabilise the situation.