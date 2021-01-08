There Will Be An Orderly Transition Of Power By January 20 – Trump

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has said on January 20, 2021, there will be an orderly transition of power.

Trump disclosed this in a statement posted on Twitter by White House spokesman, Dan Scavino on Thursday.

Trump stated, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20″.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again”. His statement reads.