There’s merit in Ihedioha’s case against Uzodinma ~ Agabi

Kanu Agabi, lead counsel to Emeka Ihedioha, says he is committed to getting justice in the application for review of the Imo governorship election at the Supreme Court Of Nigeria.

Agabi said beyond any other thing, He is “emotionally committed to the matter before the Supreme Court of Nigeria”.

Agabi is one of those who see the Ihedioha vs Hope Uzodinma issue as a clear case of injustice and an affront to the sanctity of the constitution.

Agabi, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is also a two-time attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, made his position known in an interview.

“Withdraw to where? There are merit in Ihedioha’s case. Myself and other members of the legal team are committed to getting justice at the Supreme Court and we believe in the Court to deliver Justice,” he said.

The apex court has fixed March for its ruling on the application.

On January 14, the supreme court had replaced Ihedioha with Uzodinma, a judgement that sparked widespread criticism.