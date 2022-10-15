These 5 Mobile Games Are Loved by Americans

In a nation of more than 330 million people, it is impossible to say that there are any unanimously-loved anything. However, when it comes to mobile games, there are certainly some that stand out above the rest.

The state of Michigan is one such location across the US where mobile gaming has continued to increase in popularity, with many gamers continuing to utilize their smartphones and tablet devices in order to get the best gaming experiences possible. We will look at why mobile gaming has become so popular in the state, while if you are looking for a new game to download and play on your phone, we have included a list of five of the most popular options among American mobile gamers.

Why is mobile gaming so popular in Michigan?

There are a number of reasons that mobile gaming has become so popular in Michigan, with the main one being that it is an extremely convenient way to the game. No longer do gamers have to be tethered to a console or PC in order to get their fix of entertainment, as they can now take their games with them wherever they go. This means that people can play during their commute, during lunch breaks, or even when taking a quick toilet break!

Another reason for the popularity of mobile gaming in Michigan is that there are now a huge number of high-quality games available on smartphones and tablets. A few years ago, mobile gaming was still considered to be something of a niche interest, with the majority of games being simplistic and not really offering much in terms of depth or gameplay. However, there are now titles that have made it possible now to get console-quality gaming experiences on mobile devices, thus helping to increase the popularity amongst the state’s residents.

What are the most popular mobile games among Michigan gamers?

Now that we know a little bit more about why mobile gaming has become so popular in Michigan, it is time to take a look at some of the most played games in the state. The following five titles have all proven to be massively popular among gamers in Michigan, and they are definitely worth checking out if you are looking for a new game to play on your smartphone or tablet.

1. Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers has proven to be a huge hit with Americans nationwide, especially with gamers in Michigan. This endless runner-style game has been downloaded more than 1 billion times since its release in 2012 and continues to remain towards the top of the charts. Players take on the role of characters who must outrun an angry inspector and his dog while collecting coins and other items along the way.

2. Candy Crush Saga

Another massively popular option, Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded more than 500 million times since its release in 2012. The objective of the game is to match 3 or more identical candies in a row in order to progress through more than 12,000 levels! This has made the game incredibly popular with gamers in Michigan as it means the game is continuous and will never seemingly be completed!

3. Online Casino Games

While not technically one game, online casino games have become increasingly popular in recent years thanks to the rise of platforms in states such as Michigan. These games offer players the opportunity to gamble real money on a variety of casino staples like blackjack, poker, slots, and more.

One of the many reasons why these types of games have grown in popularity since they became legal to play in the state is due to the availability of casino bonuses for new Michigan players that can be used to enhance the overall gameplay.

Residents are able to utilize a number of different bonuses that can help them to feel as though they are getting the best experiences possible. This can include deposit bonuses, as well as others like free spins. These offers make it very easy to enjoy these games then, thus making them incredibly popular.

4. Clash of Clans

Released in 2012, Clash of Clans has been downloaded more than 100 million times. The game is set in a village where players train their troops and build their defenses with the ultimate goal of becoming the strongest clan in the land. Again, much like many of the other titles to have been outlined on this list, this game has managed to remain near the top of the rankings for mobile titles over the last decade across Michigan, the wider US, as well as the world.

5. Roblox

Last but not least is Roblox, which has been downloaded more than 90 million times since its release in 2006. The unique thing about Roblox is that it allows players to create their own games within the platform, giving users an almost infinite amount of content to enjoy. According to recent figures, it was found that the game had more than 50 million daily active users by the end of 2021, thus highlighting just how popular it is among gamers.

Despite being over 15 years old, Roblox is a game that has boomed in recent years. It had achieved limited success in the first few years of its release, however with the gaming industry to have boomed over the last few years, especially in regards to mobile gaming, this particular title has continued to explode in terms of popularity.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it! Five of the most popular mobile games among the residents of Michigan and across America! Each of these games offer something different, while they also can be considered to be titles that are not technically possible to complete, thus giving gamers the ability to continue to enjoy these titles without fear of completing them too soon.

It can be considered amazing how many of the above titles have been around for decades already, however it is clear to see that what is tried and tested just simply works!