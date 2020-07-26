Third Mainland Bridge Closure: Cooperate With Traffic Officers — Sanwo-Olu To Lagosians

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday urged motorists to cooperate with traffic officers, as the six months partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge commences.

Sanwo-Olu made the plea via his verified Twitter page, after making a stop at some of the bridges under renovation.

He tweeted: “Earlier today, I stopped at the Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge to inspect the ongoing effort to ensure the diversion and flow of traffic is on course.

“The repair of this bridge is long overdue and I encourage motorists to cooperate with traffic officers.”

He also said he inspected Allen Junction and Lekki roundabouts, saying: “I am impressed with the quality of work which will remove the usual gridlock around these areas.”

Reacting to the ongoing work at the Pen Cinema Agege Bridge, Sanwo-Olu said “despite the decrease in the pace of work caused by” the coronavirus pandemic, “I want to assure Lagosians that it will be completed by October. We remain undaunted in our commitment to improve the quality of lives of Lagosians.”