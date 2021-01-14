Third Mainland Bridge Will Be Reopened February 15 – Fashola

By Onwuka Gerald

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday said the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, would be reopened by February 15.

Recall that The Third Mainland Bridge was incompletely shut on July 24, 2020 for another revamp works that was expected to last for at least six months.

He gave the disclosure upon supervising construction work on major roads and bridges in Lagos State on Thursday.

Minister Fashola stated that after the reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge, work will immediately commence on the Falomo Bridge.

According to him, “The EndSARS demonstrations brought extension to supposed completion date.

His words, “On the Third Mainland Bridge, our work here is almost done; we lost two weeks during the mass protest and our completion date earlier was towards the January end slipped.

“We are anticipating heavily that by 15th of February we should be done and the bridge should once more be made public”, Fashola said.