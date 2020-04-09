‘This Feeling Is Amazing’ — Nigerian Actress Halima Abubakar Says As She Shares Baby Bump Photo

Nigerian Female Actor, Halima Abubakar has shared a glowing photo of her pregnant self on Instagram, describing it as ‘amazing’ and ‘unreal.’

She wrote: “Thank you sooo much my lovely family. The love and calls are overwhelming. This feeling is amazing. God bless @ruggedybaba @jaywonjuwonlo for keeping it quiet, friends like you are hard. This is was on the 15th March, I don’t know what to type, so emotional. May God bless anyone praying for the fruit of the womb. God bless you all. And baby M is just smiling. This unreal.”

Her fans reacted the post, pouring well wishes and prayers.

Halima’s celebrity friends were also not left out too as they congratulate her and applaud her glowing pregnancy.

She had, in an emotional post, in November 2019 announced her pregnancy. The actress also had a controversial 2019 over the identity of the father of her unborn child.

However, the post had garnered about 2,054 comments and over 23,000 likes from her friends and followers as at 8am today.