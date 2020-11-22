This Is A Dark Day, Says APC As It Demands Justice For Death Of Party’s Chairman

By Adejumo Enock

Aftermath the Killing of its Nassarawa State Chairman, Mr. Phillip Shekwo, The All Progressive Congress APC has called for the arrest of the killer

According to the Party’s spokesperson, Yekini Nabena “This is a dark day for the APC Family”.

He made this disclosure in a brief statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The ruling party urges the police and other relevant security agencies to help nab the killer of the Chairman who was abducted from his house in Lafiya on Saturday night and his dead body found on Sunday.

The Spokesperson, Yekini Nebena, said, The party commiserates with the family of the deceased, the Governor of Nassarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the state working committee and all members and supporters of APC for the killing of Late Shekwo and also pray the the Almighty God grants the family of the deceased, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Yekini Said, “we urge a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security services to quickly fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil, heinous and barbaric crime and made to face the full weight of the law”.