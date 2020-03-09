This Regime is the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria— Bishop Oyedepo

Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said that the present government of Nigeria which is the Buhari-led administration, is the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria.

Speaking on Sunday March 8th during a sermon in the church’s second service at Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State, Oyedepo also criticised the hate speech bill being sponsored by Senator Sabi Abdullahi.

“The government in this country is making a draconian law – hate speech. They said if you speak hatefully, you have committed murder. Out of someone who says I will kill you and the one who kills, who has committed a crime? I don’t understand which kind of animal farm we live in. I said stop stepping on my toes and you said that is hate speech but somebody kills and he is walking free on the streets. This is the most stupid and nonsensical idea anybody can think of.

I said you are bad and you said that is a crime. Must I say you are good when you are bad?

In my view you are bad and you shouldn’t be a leader. I have the right to say so. As far as I am concerned, I am a true born and thoroughly-bred Nigerian, an intelligent one. In my view this is the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria — this government. It is the worst and in fact it is like a curse.” he said

The cleric who has criticised this government at different times, said ”their days in office are numbered.”

“I have been here for some time and I led the first prayer and fasting for Nigeria in 1979. I am not a baby in the affairs of Nigeria. This is the worst government, a government with no direction. Their days are numbered. I can tell you as a prophet that their days are numbered” he said.