Those Criticising Pastors Are Cursed, Says Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

By Seun Adeuyi

The founder of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, has cautioned against criticising pastors and men of God.

In his New Year message, Oyakhilome warned that there is a curse on those who criticize pastors and men of God.

According to the clergyman, criticising men of God brings damnation, hence his followers and family members should avoid such.

His words, “I usually tell those in my ministry, don’t criticise God’s people, especially the ministers of God.

“Leave them alone for the Bible says ‘whatever they do, they do them unto the Lord’.

“You are not the one to accuse another man’s servant. Don’t join anybody to criticise other ministers.

“I tell my family members the same thing. Leave them alone because there are curses against those who do so.”