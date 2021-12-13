Inauguration of Cold Room and Central Oxygen Supply Project at THQ Chichawatni

Chichawatni (Breaking News Live – 13 December 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) XMNA Rai Hassan Nawaz and MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal have inaugurated a cold room in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chichawatni built at a cost of Rs. 7 million.

Cold rooms have the facility to keep medicines at the recommended specified temperature. They also inaugurated the Central Oxygen Supply in Hospital at a cost of Rs. 10 million which would enable the supply of oxygen to every patient up to his bed.

On the same occasion, they along with Dr. Mushtaq Supra also inaugurated the polio campaign by vaccinating children in the hospital.