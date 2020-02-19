Three die, others injured as truck crushes taxi in Abeokuta

Three persons died in an accident at the Mechanic Village Obada-Oko axis of the old Lagos-Abeokuta highway in Ogun State on Wednesday.

Three other persons were said to have also sustained injuries as a truck skidded off its lane and rammed into a Nissan taxi coming from Abeokuta.

The truck, reportedly, was trying to avoid a head-on collision with a Camry car, which was driving against traffic.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to news men.

Akinbiyi said the accident occurred around 7:40 am, involving a truck with registration number, AGL 535 XW; a Nissan taxi marked, TRE 150 YJ and a Corolla Camry car with number plate, ABB 984 TF.

According to him, the injured victims were taken to hospitals while the dead ones have been deposited at the State Hospital, Ijaye morgue.

Akinbiyi explained that, “the truck was coming inbound Abeokuta on its right lane, when the Corolla car driving in a direction prohibited by traffic law (one way), suddenly appeared from nowhere facing the truck head long.”

He stated that in the truck driver’s attempt to avoid a head-on collision with the car, he swerved to the other lane, crossed the median and hit two taxi cars coming from Abeokuta.

He added further that one of the taxis had a minor crash, while the other was not so lucky as the truck ran over it; killing three of the six passengers on board immediately.

The Corolla driver, according to reports, escaped alongside the truck driver.

Meanwhile, the TRACE Corps has admonished motorists to avoid route violation in order to curb loss of lives and property on the road.