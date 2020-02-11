0 comments

Three killed as gunmen attack Plateau community again

Gunmen on Sunday  attacked Pyana village in  the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing three people.

Breaking times  learnt that the gangsters, who shot indiscriminately,   also burnt farms belonging to some of  the villagers.

Riyom’s  representative in the state House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Dantong,  who confirmed the attack, told newsmen in Jos  on Monday,  that  one of the villagers was injured  during the attack.

He said,  “We are just coming from the hospital where one of the injured persons was rushed to. They were four people who were attacked by the gunmen.

“Three of them were killed while one sustained injury. The attack took place not far from where the STF (Special Task Force)  checkpoint was in the village and they were the ones who came after the attack to take the injured person to the hospital. From what is happening, it’s obvious that the people in my constituency and other parts of the state are not safe despite government’s  assurances.”

The lawmaker urged the government to take the protection of life and property seriously  and  stop  gunmen from further terrorising the people of the state.

