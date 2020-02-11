Three killed as gunmen attack Plateau community again

Gunmen on Sunday attacked Pyana village in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing three people.

Breaking times learnt that the gangsters, who shot indiscriminately, also burnt farms belonging to some of the villagers.

Riyom’s representative in the state House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Dantong, who confirmed the attack, told newsmen in Jos on Monday, that one of the villagers was injured during the attack.

He said, “We are just coming from the hospital where one of the injured persons was rushed to. They were four people who were attacked by the gunmen.

“Three of them were killed while one sustained injury. The attack took place not far from where the STF (Special Task Force) checkpoint was in the village and they were the ones who came after the attack to take the injured person to the hospital. From what is happening, it’s obvious that the people in my constituency and other parts of the state are not safe despite government’s assurances.”

The lawmaker urged the government to take the protection of life and property seriously and stop gunmen from further terrorising the people of the state.