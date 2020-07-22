Three Storey Building Collapse In Ebonyi

A three storey building under construction on Nkaliki road, opposite the Abakaliki Local Government has collapsed.

The Chairman of Abakiliki Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB), Dr. Uche Onwe, confirmed this on Wednesday.

According to him, the building collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said, “The cause of the collapse can hugely be attributed to the use of substandard materials on the building, along with absence of work carried on the site.

“In 2015, the government gave the green light to start work on the building but was later abandoned in 2016 by the developer, adding that the structure will be completely demolished in order to prevent further casualty around the site”, he noted.

The Chairman, revealed further that the government has also given a directive for the immediate removal of some structures, in other to prevent more harm.

He further appealed to developers to at all time seek the approval of the counter territory board , before starting up any project, while adding that no casualty was recorded from the incident.