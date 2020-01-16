0 comments

Time Table For Edo State 2020 Congresses Election

January 16, 2020
 

PDP has released its time table for the oncoming elections that would unveil new executives for the year 2020.

The time table indicates that sales of Nomination Forms will commence Monday, 27, January.

While the last date for submission of Forms would be Wednesday, January 29.

Ward Congresses is set to elect New Ward Exco on Saturday February, 01.

Appeals on the Conduct of Ward Congresses will hold on Thursday, February 06.

Local Government Area Congresses to Elect New LGA Exco on Saturday, February 08.

On Thursday February 13, appeals on Local Government Area Congresses will take place.

Screening of State Exco will hold on Friday, February 14.

Screening Appeal of State Exco holds on Tuesday February 17. While, state Congress to Elect New State Exco on Saturday February 22.

Appeal for State Congress will take place on Tuesday February, 25.

National Working Committee (NWC) Meeting to Approve all Congresses will hold on Monday March, 02.

