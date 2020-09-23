Time100: Buhari Congratulates Elumelu, As Times Magazine Names Him Amongst World’s Most Influential People

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday congratulated the Chairman of the United Bank of Africa, UBA, Tony Elumelu as the popular American News Magazine “Time” named him among 100 Most Influential People of 2020 in the world.

Elumelu who is also the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, TEF, is a renowned is a African economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist and Chairman of Heirs Holdings.

In a Press release your the State House on its official twitter handle, the President lauded Elumelu’s efforts to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy as well as his contribution the successful enterprenual skills of African youths.

According to Buhari, Elumelu’s vision of Africapitalism, which espouses that Africa’s private sector must play a leading role in the continent’s development through long-term investments, entrepreneurship, and regional connectivity.

He added that it was just a matter of time before such caught global attention.

He said, “Elumelu’s commitment to the development of African youths, whom he has given a voice and empowerment, investing $5,000 in 1,000 young entrepreneurs per year across 54 countries, pedestals him as a visionary with milk of human kindness, and such, among others, must have qualified him for the Time Hall of Fame.

The President wished Elumelu greater successes on all fronts, and recommends his strides to other high networth people.

Time is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, assembled by the American news magazine Time.

First published in 1999 as the result of a debate among American academics, politicians, and journalists, the list is now a highly publicized annual event.