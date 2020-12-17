Tinubu Congratulates Buhari On 78 Birthday

By Adejumo Enock

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78th birthday, said Buhari is a true patriot who wants the best for the nation.

The National Chairman disclosed this via his twitter handle @AsiwajuTinubu on Thursday.

According to him, “Congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78 birthday.

I join with all patriotic and peace-loving Nigerians in supporting your efforts to move Nigeria forward & to find lasting solutions to the longstanding issues that have faced our nation for so long”.

Tinubu stated that, “You are a true patriot who wants the best for the nation and I join you in this desire. May Almighty Allah bless these efforts and support us so that at the end of the day we shall overcome and that Nigeria must stand as a prosperous and peaceful nation”.

“We must at the same time thank God for your life and for granting you the grace of another birthday. May you enjoy many, many more.I say happy birthday Mr. President. Many happy returns of the day”. He added