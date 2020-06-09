Tinubu Dismisses Reports Of Alleged Cold War Between Himself And Aregbesola

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu, has denied been in an alleged “cold war” with his one of his political proteges Rauf Aregbesola.

An online publication had cited the dissolution of political groups launched by Aregbesola in Lagos and a 2023 presidential ambition from the former Osun Governor, as reasons behind his “cold war” with Tinubu.

“This is a figment of the imagination of the news organization that authored the report. Asiwaju Tinubu remains Ogbeni Aregbesola’s leader,” a statement posted on Tinubu’s Twitter handle said.

“There is no war, cold or hot, between them. There has never been and there will never be. Asiwaju believes in him and he believes in the APC leader,” he said.

Aregbesola, Nigeria’s Interior Minister, served as Tinubu’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos before his two-term stint as Osun State governor.

Aregbesola, during a colloquium to commemorate his 63rd birthday, said he owes everything he has become to Tinubu.

“The hero of what I have done and become today is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He takes all the glory apart from God,” Aregbesola had said.

Tinubu in his statement also said the former governor of Osun State has been “unswervingly & wholly committed to the progressive ideology of the Tinubu political family.”

“Ogbeni Aregbesola is a strong member of the political family,” the statement added.

About the dissolution of political groups Tinubu said Governor’s Advisory Council “position does not imply any division within the group. The resolution is well-meaning and should not be misinterpreted.”

In the communique signed by 27 party chieftains who are members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), they said “it was unequivocally resolved that all factions like JG and MG are inimical to party unity and are hereby permanently disbanded and prohibited within the party.

“Party members should no longer make use of these factions or their names with regard to future party business and activities. To continue to hold meetings in the name of these groups or to continue to promote such associations will amount to a violation of this resolution.”