0 comments

Tinubu Donates 200 million To Fight Covid19

by on March 29, 2020
 

It hasn’t been an easy fight for Nigeria during this COVID-19 pandemic. However, some Good Samaritans have come out to say Nigeria is not alone in the fight, they have contributed their time, money, and resources in order to fight the coronavirus and reduce the spread as much as possible.

Former Governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Tinubu has donated 200 million to the Lagos Government and NCDC to fight the fast spreading corona virus

The TVC news reported this on their Twitter account @tvcnewsng

“BREAKING @AsiwajuTinubu donates 200 million to Lagos govt and NCDC to fight #COVID19 #COVID19Lagos”

READ  #COVID19: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson writes every UK household, urges them to stay at home
Local, News Releases

covid19

Osaherun Ighile


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 