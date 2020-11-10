Tinubu, Fashola Affected As Sanwo-Olu Moves To End Pensions Of Ex-Governors

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that he has submitted a bill to the state house of assembly to scrap pensions of former governors in the state.

In a tweet by Jubril Gawat, the governor’s senior special assistant on new media on Tuesday, he said that the bill will scrap the pensions and other entitlements of all past governors and their deputies.

According to the tweet, “Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced his intention, through executive bill, to repeal the public office holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension & other entitlements to former governors and their deputies”.

According to the information available at the website of the Debt Management Office, about 26 states that have established pension laws for their ex-governors owe a total of N3,920,194,580,284.72 (about N4tn), comprising N2,906,789,725,341.46 domestic debt and $3,311,780,571.71 (N1,013,404,854,943.26) foreign debts as of June 30, 2019.

Lagos state created in 1967, has been governed by 14 ex-governors.

However, details of the implementation of of the new policy is still sketchy as at the time of filling this report.